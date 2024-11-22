Commentary: To recline or not to recline – why we feel so strongly about airplane etiquette

SINGAPORE: It’s often said that the root cause of all conflicts boils down to ideological differences, competition for scarce resources, or just plain old insanity.

If so, then an airplane cabin would be the perfect tinderbox. Case in point: An incident in September on a Cathay Pacific flight, where a couple took exception to the passenger in front of them reclining her seat. Their subsequent torrent of verbal abuse and physical harassment, caught on video and posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu, earned them a lifetime ban from the airline.

We can have endless debates over the circumstances in which it’s appropriate to recline your seat, but really, it’s just one of many potential flashpoints in air travel these days.

What about turf wars over armrests, or control of the window shade? If a middle seat is empty, how should the aisle and window passengers divide the spoils? Is it best practice for parents to hand out care packages, or does that set a dangerous precedent of apologising for having children?

When passengers have to spend long hours together in tight spaces, it’s no wonder everyone quickly forms strong opinions about airplane etiquette.