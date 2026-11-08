Commentary: US allies need a plan for a lame-duck Trump

ON IRAN

And yet, America’s foreign partners can at least pose the question of what comes next using the correct framework, and that's not just about which powers he will keep or lose. A more reliable predictor is that Trump - who for two years has run his administration to please, glorify and enrich himself and those close to him - will do what he believes best serves him.

It’s hard, for example, to see how a renewed high-intensity war with Iran would fit that bill. While Trump isn’t the type to admit mistakes, he does appear to have accepted Vice President JD Vance’s view that the war and its economic consequences were key to the Republican defeat. And if Americans resent the Iran conflict that much, it would take caring more about the policy issue than about himself to choose to go back to war.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump indicated that the current situation is good enough for him - more Gulf state oil is getting out than Iranian oil, so on that important score, “We seem to be getting everything we want.” Plus, a return to full-scale war would be disastrous for the Middle East leaders with whom the president and his family have been making deals, and they are again pressing him to hold back.

True, he didn’t listen to them the first time, thinking the Islamic Republic would collapse in days and that they would ultimately thank him. But he cannot be under the same illusion today.

That doesn’t mean the war can’t escalate, because Iran’s leaders also get a vote. The risk is that they decide the current war-without-war status quo doesn’t serve their interests. And if that’s the case, they could well up the ante to make Trump choose between more disruption and the concessions he’d have to swallow to cut a deal.