Commentary: Why work from home doesn’t mean work from anywhere

SINGAPORE: Someone I know routinely works from hotels overseas on his work-from-home days. His employer doesn’t know.

He isn’t an exception. Many more people quietly stretch “home” closer to where they live: a cafe, a co-working space or the waiting area outside their child’s enrichment class. Overseas is the far end of the same habit.

This was what a Sydney-based currency trader did when he worked from Singapore on a work-from-home day – except that his employer found out.

His manager had asked the company’s IT team to use its “FBI skills” to check on the trader’s whereabouts. The trader’s laptop was later traced to Singapore, and he was dismissed. It was not the trader’s first time working overseas without permission, based on an Oct 7 ruling by Australia’s Fair Work Commission. He had earlier worked from Bali while telling his manager he was at home waiting for a plumber.

The commission found that the trader had deliberately concealed his location and that his employer had a valid reason to dismiss him. But because he was not given a proper chance to respond, the dismissal was procedurally unfair. The trader was awarded a little more than four weeks’ pay.

The case stirred up discussion online, with some wondering how far can employees stretch the definition of “work from home” before crossing the line?