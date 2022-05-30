Commentary: Perhaps we should stop trying to fully separate work and personal lives

DURHAM, England: If you could take work-life balance to its most literal extreme, what would it look like? That’s the central theme of Severance, the sci-fi series that has finished airing on Apple TV.

Employees working for the fictional corporation Lumon are able to undergo a procedure where their consciousness and memories are divided between work and home. Employees who have been “severed” do not remember anything about their life at work when they clock out or anything about their home life during working hours.

Severance quickly becomes unsettling when it is implied that in isolating the memories of someone’s work life, a new person is created – a slave who lives only to work.

These “new” employees (people’s work-selves) are told that they can leave the office whenever they like, but inevitably find themselves sent back to work by their home-life counterparts, who don’t want to lose their jobs and do not have to endure the horror of living only in the office.

It’s safe to say most of us wouldn’t undergo such a procedure – after all, work is also a place where we make friends who can even help us in our home lives. But the concept presented in Severance raises deep philosophical questions about the relationship between our memories and ourselves.

WHAT DEFINES WHO WE ARE?

The show trades on the idea that personhood can be reduced to one’s conscious experiences. The idea is that “I” am the sum total of my remembered experiences, thoughts, desires and emotions, and that my life is the narrative these memories come together to form.

As one Lumon employee puts it: “History makes us someone.” There is a rich tradition of philosophical thinking about memory that shares this way of understanding personal identity, most often associated with 17th century thinker John Locke.