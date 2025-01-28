Air Busan Airbus plane catches fire at South Korea's Busan airport, no casualties

SEOUL: An Air Busan plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan in South Korea on Tuesday (Jan 28), and all 169 passengers and seven crew members evacuated without casualties, Yonhap news agency reported, citing authorities.

The National Fire Agency said three people were slightly injured during the evacuation.

The Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong caught fire at around 10.30pm local time, the news agency reported.

The fire was completely extinguished by 11.31pm local time, according to the fire agency.

The fire began in the plane's tail, Yonhap added.

Busan's fire authorities were not immediately available for comment when contacted by AFP.

This comes about a month since the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil when a Jeju Air plane coming from Bangkok crashed on Muan Airport's runway as it made an emergency belly landing, killing all but two of the 181 people and crew members on board.