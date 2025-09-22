Outdoor apparel brand Arc’teryx apologises after fireworks display in Tibet sparks fury, investigation

BEIJING: A promotional stunt by outdoor apparel brand Arc’teryx has backfired, with a fireworks display at the foot of the Himalayas in Tibet igniting public fury and sparking a probe by Chinese authorities over its environmental impact.

Both Arc’teryx and its collaborator, acclaimed Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang, have since issued public apologies, acknowledging oversights in the project and pledging to cooperate with local officials on environmental reviews.

The high-altitude daytime spectacle was staged on Sep 19 in Gyantse county in Tibet’s Shigatse region. Videos show multi-coloured fireworks being set off along a mountain trail.

Titled Ascending Dragon, the project was a tie-up between Arc’teryx and Cai, who directed the fireworks displays for the 2008 Summer Olympics and 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Local media reported that Cai ignited three sequences of fireworks along the mountain ridge, including a 2,500m golden “dragon” stretching towards the peaks.

According to the reports, Cai’s team used biodegradable materials approved for the 2022 Winter Games. Livestock, herdsmen and small animals were also relocated in advance, with debris cleared and replanting carried out afterwards.

INVESTIGATION AND STATE MEDIA CRITICISM

But intense criticism quickly followed. On social media, many people warned of potential environmental damage and argued that the spectacle clashed with Arc’teryx’s conservation-focused branding.

The Tibetan plateau is one of the world’s most climate-sensitive regions, where fragile ecosystems are easily disrupted and restoration is difficult once harm is done.

Multiple Chinese state media outlets have also published commentaries condemning the stunt.

This includes China Environment News, a newspaper under China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment. In a Sunday (Sep 21) report, it wrote that while measures were taken to minimise impact, there was no guarantee that it could “truly avoid harm to the local environment”.