Chikungunya in China: What you need to know

BEIJING: Cases of chikungunya fever are rising in southern China, prompting local authorities to take measures to curb its spread.

Here is what you need to know about the disease:

WHAT IS CHIKUNGUNYA?

Chikungunya is caused by a virus that can be passed to humans by infected mosquitoes, with most cases occurring in Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Symptoms include fever and joint pain, which may persist for some time but are rarely fatal.

Because the symptoms of chikungunya resemble other mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and Zika, it can sometimes be hard to determine the extent of an outbreak.

Two vaccines for chikungunya have been approved in some countries but are not yet widely used.

Infected people are typically given medicines like paracetamol to ease their symptoms.

HOW SERIOUS IS CHINA'S OUTBREAK?

More than 7,700 people in the southern province of Guangdong have been infected in recent weeks, according to an article by the China Association for Science and Technology that was widely carried by state media.

Most cases have occurred in the industrial centre of Foshan, where 2,770 people fell ill between Jul 27 and Aug 2, the provincial disease control office said on Sunday.

Dozens of infections have also been detected in neighbouring Guangzhou, while semiautonomous Hong Kong reported its first case on Saturday.