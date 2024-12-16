‘Disruptive behaviour’: Popular Beijing tourist spots move to ban commercial photographers
Unhappy visitors have long complained about pro photographers carrying around bulky equipment and marking off areas to stage commercial shoots.
SINGAPORE: In a bid to curb “disruptive behaviour” and inconvenience caused to visitors, popular parks and tourist sites across Beijing are increasingly banning commercial photography services from their compounds.
Hiring professionals to stage photoshoots at popular places like the Temple of Heaven and the Forbidden City has long been a trend in China, especially with the rise of social media.
But the practice has come under increasing scrutiny from unhappy locals as well as fellow visitors, who complain about the presence of photographers carrying around bulky equipment and hogging popular photo spots, some who also mark off areas for makeup and costume changes.
It ruins the experience, many say and the long-running debate was thrust into the spotlight recently after a social media post showing a sign banning commercial photography in Beijing's famed Jingshan imperial park, went viral.
Uploaded on the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu on Dec 7 by a user named Holy, the post showed a recently installed sign, painted in brown and white, which read: “No soliciting of tourists for commercial photography services. Visit the park in a civilised manner.”
The sign also featured a public telephone number for visitors to lodge complaints.
Similar signs have also been spotted at other Beijing tourist hotspots lately, social media users noted, including Beihai Park, the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven - where visitors have been known to dress up in traditional Manchu clothing for photoshoots, similar to those in popular Chinese historical dramas.
A sign displayed at Jingshan Park, which offers panoramic views over Beijing and the Forbidden city, cited official park regulations prohibiting behaviour which “disturbs the appearances of the parks and tour order”.
Another sign, banning commercial photography in the Temple of Heaven, reminds visitors that commercial photography, live-streams and video-taking were “strictly forbidden” on the premises without prior permission.
The post featuring the sign in Jingshan Park drew largely positive responses and support from users on Xiaohongshu, many who reacted with joy and also shared their experiences about similar incidents they encountered in Beijing.
Xiaohongshu user Uhauha shared an encounter she had with a commercial photographer while visiting the Temple of Heaven back in November.
The photographer was hogging the spot, she said, and was taking “a few minutes for each shot” which resulted in many visitors having to queue up. “All the nice photo spots are taken up by commercial photographers. They even have the cheek to (tell me) to queue,” she added.
The photographer also called her “ill-mannered” for blocking his shot and threatened to call the police. “I really have no words when it comes to those who would shout at others to get out of the way,” Uhauha said.
Another user Kaziki said: “I hope all museums across China will put a stop to this. I’m here to see the artefacts, not people.”
In official comments made on Dec 15 that cited local laws, the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks, which manages parks and affiliated organisations across the capital, said various parks had begun banning commercial photographers from their compounds and had also started taking action.
“Article 38 of the Beijing Tourism Regulations state that scenic spots have the right to take measures such as stopping ... those setting up unauthorised stalls or “occupying” spots within their premises,” the centre said.
It also listed common disruptive behaviour by commercial photographers such as carrying large photography equipment, camping vehicles, costumes and other props.
Some have even resorted to soliciting and scamming tourists, Chinese media reports said, leading to complaints from visitors.
In a report published by the Beijing Daily newspaper on Dec 13, a park worker at the Temple of Heaven explained the rules and clarified that while commercial photography was prohibited, visitors were still allowed to wear traditional clothing and accessories and take photos for their own use.
“Those engaging in commercial photography would usually be hauling bags of different sizes containing props and costumes. (They) would also affect other tourists sightseeing and photo-taking,” the park worker said.
“(We) would immediately escort them out of the park when this happens.”
Park visitors have supported the bans, especially during peak periods.
“During the holidays, (you would) need to wait a long time to take pictures at popular photo spots,” a park visitor named Ms Lou, told Beijing Daily, adding that spots could be taken up by commercial photography groups and arguments would even break out over photo spots. “It’s been much more peaceful since then,” she said.
In the Temple of Heaven, loudspeakers have also been installed throughout the premises, cautioning visitors that officials have not given permission to third parties to provide makeup and costumes or operate photography and tour services and should refrain from engaging them.
It follows moves from officials at the Beihai Park in central Beijing who announced they had put a stop to commercial photography on its premises since April, and have recently “cracked down harder”, according to Chinese news reports.