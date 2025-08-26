China calls on state-owned firms to boost industrial aid to Tibet

BEIJING: Chinese state-owned enterprises should deepen industrial aid to Tibet, including increasing infrastructure investment and development, China's state assets regulator said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 26).

The commission overseeing state-owned assets emphasised more targeted measures, including developing advantageous industries that suit local conditions in Tibet, a region shaped by mountainous and arid weather in China's southwest that borders India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

It urged more projects such as what will be the world's largest hydropower project located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and a railway connecting Tibet to Sichuan, and encouraged state-owned firms to step up funds to improve local livelihoods.

The instructions came days after President Xi Jinping visited Tibet to mark the 60th anniversary of Beijing founding the autonomous region last week in a celebration featuring songs, dances and placards floating through a parade in the capital Lhasa that told all to heed the Communist Party's leadership.

The regulator also underscored employment assistance including for university graduates, and further enhancing national unity in Tibet.

"Through project construction, industrial cooperation and cultural exchange, we should better contribute to border stability and security," the statement added.