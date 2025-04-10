China, EU discuss trade in response to US' punitive tariffs

BEIJING: China and the European Union have exchanged views on strengthening their economic and trade cooperation in response to US tariffs, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday (Apr 10).

In a video call on Tuesday, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao discussed with European trade and economic security commissioner Maros Sefcovic the restart of talks on trade relief and to immediately carry out negotiations on electric vehicle price commitments, the Chinese ministry statement said.

The conversation came shortly before United States President Donald Trump's additional tariffs on China started taking effect.

Trump has on Wednesday said he would temporarily lower the hefty duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries in a stunning reversal. He, however, ramped up pressure on China, threatening to raise tariffs on the world's second largest economy to 125 per cent.

China is ready to deepen trade, investment and industrial cooperation with the EU, Wang told Sefcovic.