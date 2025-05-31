China urges halt to auto industry's bruising price wars

SHANGHAI: China called on Saturday (May 31) for its automotive industry to halt brutal price wars, as a threat to the sector's health and sustainable development, after key executives jousted over pricing pressure following large discounts offered to buyers.

Tension between some top players in the world's largest auto market has spilt into the open as competition intensifies, with price wars begun in early 2023 showing little sign of abating, despite concern among both government and industry.

The industry ministry vowed to step up efforts to correct what it called excessive competition, the official news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

"There are no winners in a 'price war', let alone a future," the agency cited an unidentified ministry official as saying.

The comments came after fresh incentives were offered last week on more than 20 models by electric vehicle giant BYD. This prompted several rivals, such as Geely and Chery, to follow suit.

The ministry's comments echo a similar call on Saturday by the China Association of Auto Manufacturers (CAAM) for a truce in the price wars, saying they affect profitability and efficiency.

It added that a new round of price war "panic" was touched off in China after substantial discounts were offered on May 23 by an automaker it did not identify.

It proposed remedies such as auto companies sticking to the principle of fair competition and larger players refraining from market monopolies.

"Apart from reducing the price of goods according to law, enterprises shall not dump goods at prices below cost," it added.