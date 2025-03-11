Xpeng to mass produce flying cars by 2026 as China’s low-altitude economy gains speed
The Chinese carmaker plans to produce up to 10,000 flying cars annually at its upcoming manufacturing base.
SINGAPORE: Flying cars could soon become a reality as one Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company announces plans to begin mass production by 2026.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Two Sessions meetings held in Beijing, He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Guangzhou-based EV maker Xpeng, shared his plans and vision to develop flying vehicles.
“We are integrating vehicle control with AI to develop a new flight control system into such flying cars - making it safer and more user-friendly,” He said.
“The Xpeng Aeroht ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’ (LAC) flying car stands out as a highlight, marking a new chapter in China’s aviation landscape and offering a Chinese perspective on the development of the global low-altitude economy,” the company said in a statement issued last November.
Described as the world’s “only car capable of storing an aircraft (two-seat passenger drone) in its trunks” - the drone is constructed with lightweight carbon fibre and features expansive cockpit flight views.
It made its first public flight debut at the 2024 China Airshow held in Zhuhai city last November followed by its international debut months later in January at the CES electronics show in Las Vegas.
Drivers, or pilots, can simply park the six-wheeler vehicle at a take-off site, detach the drone, and board the aircraft component. From there, they can navigate the rest of their journey by air, cutting travel time and improving access to remote areas.
In addition to flying cars, He also mentioned grand investment plans for humanoid robots, which could go up to 100 billion yuan (US$13.8 billion).
“Xpeng has been working in the humanoid robot industry for five years, may continue to be in the business for another 20 years (and) invest in an additional 50 billion yuan and even 100 billion yuan,” He said.
The company unveiled its Iron humanoid robot in last November to rival US giant Tesla’s Tesla Bot.
LOW-ALTITUDE ECONOMY
Fuelled by policy support, China’s low-altitude economy is taking off.
AI and tech dominated this year’s Two Sessions parliamentary meetings, with lawmakers unveiling proposals and plans to develop its low-altitude economy and relevant sectors.
He, also a deputy to China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), added that one of the biggest challenges was getting the necessary policies and laws and regulations in place.
He called for the development of infrastructure and the establishment of a pilot-licensing and management system for low-altitude vehicles.
The sector, which involves flights by both manned and unmanned aircraft, is projected to reach more than US$200 billion in 2025, and double in 10 years, officials say.
Xpeng’s flying car manufacturing base is currently under construction.
The facility will focus on producing LAC flying vehicles and be able to produce up to 10,000 a year.
The facility is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025, with deliveries expected to begin in 2026, the company said in a statement.
News of flying cars has delighted netizens on Chinese social media.
On the Xiaohongshu app, users were largely impressed by the idea of using flying vehicles - though some commented on Xpeng’s vehicle’s “block-like design”, saying it resembled Tesla’s cybertruck.
One user by the handle Xing Xing, shared a photo of herself in a drone.
“The moment I stepped into the drone, my first thought was: If I could (afford this), I’ll never have to worry about being late for work because of traffic jams,” she said.