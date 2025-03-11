Xpeng to mass produce flying cars by 2026 as China’s low-altitude economy gains speed

SINGAPORE: Flying cars could soon become a reality as one Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company announces plans to begin mass production by 2026.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Two Sessions meetings held in Beijing, He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Guangzhou-based EV maker Xpeng, shared his plans and vision to develop flying vehicles.

“We are integrating vehicle control with AI to develop a new flight control system into such flying cars - making it safer and more user-friendly,” He said.

“The Xpeng Aeroht ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’ (LAC) flying car stands out as a highlight, marking a new chapter in China’s aviation landscape and offering a Chinese perspective on the development of the global low-altitude economy,” the company said in a statement issued last November.

Described as the world’s “only car capable of storing an aircraft (two-seat passenger drone) in its trunks” - the drone is constructed with lightweight carbon fibre and features expansive cockpit flight views.

It made its first public flight debut at the 2024 China Airshow held in Zhuhai city last November followed by its international debut months later in January at the CES electronics show in Las Vegas.