China extends EU brandy probe, delays definitive penalties

BEIJING: China will extend its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy by three months, its commerce ministry said on Wednesday (Apr 2), giving EU exporters, mainly French cognac suppliers, more time to try to avert painful Chinese penalties.

The probe, initiated in January 2024 amid heightened trade tensions between China and the 27-state bloc, was originally due to be concluded in a year, but was extended to Apr 5, 2025.

China's delay to the conclusion of its inquiry to Jul 5 followed a visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot last week during which Beijing offered deeper bilateral cooperation as US President Donald Trump threatened trade tariffs on partners, including the European Union and China.

At the end of his visit, Barrot said he had been told the conclusion was postponed by three months, ruling out the scenario of a sudden application of definitive law to the sector.

In view of the complexity of the case, the commerce ministry said it was extending the investigation, without giving more details.

China and the United States are the cognac industry's most important export markets.

Beijing's decision to delay any definitive penalties on EU brandy precedes an expected announcement by Trump later on Wednesday to levy taxes on all countries that trade with the United States.

In October last year, Beijing imposed temporary measures on EU brandy, hitting French brands including Hennessy and Remy Martin, even as the investigation continues, after France supported EU tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

For now, the Chinese measures require China's importers to pay security deposits of nearly 40 per cent if they wish to import brandy from the bloc, making it more costly upfront to ship brandy from the EU.