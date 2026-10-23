China's first AI film hits cinemas but ticket sales lag

BEIJING: China's first fully AI-generated feature film opens in cinemas on Friday (Oct 23), in what promises to be a tough box-office test for the country's booming tech industry as advance ticket sales lag.

More than 10,000 screenings of Sanxingdui: Future Past, a sci-fi thriller, are scheduled for Friday, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.

However, public reception has been less than enthusiastic.

Presale revenue as of Thursday evening stood at 65,000 yuan (US$9,700), while total box-office takings were forecast to remain below 100,000 yuan, only a fraction of the reported production cost, according to Maoyan.

Jiang Defu, CEO of the production company Bona Film Group, acknowledged the lukewarm reception in a recent interview, but said the film was pushing boundaries.

"We are the first to try it, the first to get a theatrical release permit, and the first to be tested by the audience," he told Chinese film industry outlet Yuli.

"I think that is not easy at all."