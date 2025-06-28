Heavy rain hits China's flood-stricken Guizhou for second time in a week

SHANGHAI: Heavy rain struck China's southwestern Guizhou province again on Saturday (Jun 28), half-submerging the already flood-stricken riverside city of Rongjiang for a second time this week and prompting the evacuation of residents to higher ground.

Located at the confluence of three rivers and home to 300,000 residents, Rongjiang was inundated earlier this week by record downpours that left six dead and forced more than 80,000 people to flee their homes. The amount of rain that fell over 72 hours was double the city's average for June.

In response to the new round of flooding, authorities raised the city's flood emergency response level to the highest level on Saturday.

The benchmark hydrological station on one of the rivers estimated that the peak water level would hit 253.5m at around 5pm (9am GMT), exceeding the safety threshold by 2m, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Earlier this week, the peak water level reached 256.7m, the highest since 1954, the Guizhou provincial government said in a statement to Reuters on Friday, blaming "the extreme climate" for the flooding.

The floods in southwest China are set to hit local economies.