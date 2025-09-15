Chinese teens who urinated into Haidilao hotpot in Shanghai ordered to pay more than US$300,000 in compensation

SHANGHAI: A court in Shanghai has ordered two teenagers, and their families, to pay 2.2 million yuan (US$308,785) in damages to Chinese hotpot giant Haidilao - following a viral video stunt which showed them urinating into their hotpot broth.

In a verdict delivered on Friday (Sep 12),the Huangpu District People's Court of Shanghai found the culprits, both 17 years old and identified as Tang and Wu, had intentionally committed the act on Feb 24.

They were dining in a private room at a Haidilao outlet in Shanghai and had taken turns to stand on the table and urinate into their hot pot, also recording videos of each other committing the act.

Wu first posted the video on social media on Feb 27, which quickly went viral. Both teenagers have since said they were fully aware that the stunt would go viral and understood the negative social impact it would cause.

Haidilao filed a lawsuit on Mar 14, requesting that both teenagers and their parents publicly apologise and compensate the company for more than 23 million yuan in losses.

The teenagers were ordered to pay 130,000 yuan for tableware losses and cleaning expenses, and 2 million yuan for Haidilao’s reputational damages and business losses, as well as 70,000 yuan in legal fees.