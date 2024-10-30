Forget witches and zombies, Chinese youths are dressing up as celebs and memes this Halloween
Halloween has become increasingly popular in China, much to the dismay of authorities and this year, many donned unconventional homemade costumes that reflected popular internet trends and social critique.
SINGAPORE: Chinese youths are getting into the spirit of Halloween by ditching conventional spooky get-ups like witches, zombies and vampires – taking to the streets instead as their favourite celebrities, internet memes and homegrown brands.
Celebrating Halloween has increasingly caught on in many parts of Asia in recent years.
In China, young party goers and trick-or-treaters were seen showcasing their individuality and creativity through their costumes.
A bold choice (or not), one man dressed up as US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, which drew applause on the internet. He was eventually led away by police.
Another creative costume was one partygoer’s decision to go as the new Mate XT phone from Chinese tech giant Huawei. The phone launched hours after Apple debuted its new IPhone in China in September. Its tri-fold design became a popular meme in China, with many netizens comparing it to an emperor’s memorial scroll, which also unfolds in the same manner.
Despite heavy police presence in Shanghai, the usual superheroes, villains, and monsters were out in full force in Zhongshan park, along with popular Japanese anime characters.
Religious figures were also a theme among some this year, which raised eyebrows among local authorities. A man dressed up as Jesus and another partygoer in a Buddha costume, were seen being led away by police officers.
In Hangzhou’s bustling Zhongshan walking street, partygoers paid tribute to their favourite homegrown Chinese brands.
Lao Gan Ma, the popular brand of Chinese chilli oil, was a much loved costume choice as was the Luckin Coffee chain, which boasts more than 2,800 outlets across the country.
Some were also seen dressed as bags of the popular spicy snack “latiao”.
Dressing up as celebrities is always a popular choice and this year, several Chinese Halloween revellers were seen wearing paper masks of renowned Taiwanese singer Wu Bai and Hong Kong actor Xiang Zuo.
Not to be missed was a person in Hangzhou who dressed up as Chinese A-list actress Fan Bingbing, one of China’s top stars who came under investigation for tax evasion.
The Chinese starlet proved to be a popular choice this Halloween, with several others seen dressed up in similar clothes and sporting her long black hairstyle.