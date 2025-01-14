Logo
East Asia

China hopes EU can be 'trustworthy' cooperation partner, Xi says
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks the gala event celebrating 75th anniversary of China-Russia relations in Beijing, China, on May16, 2024. (Photo: Sputnik/Alexander Ryumin/Pool via REUTERS)

14 Jan 2025 09:11PM
BEIJING: China hopes the European Union can become "a trustworthy partner for cooperation", Chinese President Xi Jinping told European Council President Antonio Costa in a phone call on Tuesday (Jan 14), state broadcaster CCTV reported.

As long as China and Europe respect each other, treat each other as equals and engage in sincere dialogues, they can "advance cooperation and achieve great things", Xi was reported as saying.

China and Europe should strengthen strategic communication and enhance mutual trust as the international situation becomes more severe and complex, Xi said.

The phone meeting came as tensions remain heightened between China and the EU over the latter's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Source: Reuters/ec

