China's humanoid robots will not replace human workers: Official

BEIJING: China's humanoid robots will not replace human workers and cause mass unemployment, according to a Chinese official who oversees a tech hub in Beijing, amid a rapid expansion of the sector and state funding for it.

Liang Liang, a deputy director at the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, which hosts one of China's largest tech hubs, said in an interview on Friday (May 16) with foreign media that he does not believe that humanoid robots will replace their human creators, but will boost productivity and operate in hazardous environments.

"We don't believe robots will make people unemployed, but rather they'll boost efficiency or take on tasks humans are unwilling to do - like exploring the vast universe or the ocean depths where people can't go. Machines can assist us in that exploration," Liang said.

"When it's nighttime and humans need rest, machines could keep working, giving us better, cheaper and more user-friendly products. So we see this as the direction for our future development," he added.