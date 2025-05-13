‘Doubao, come home’: Chinese netizens react with amusement, concern over Jiangsu zoo’s runaway capybara

SINGAPORE: It’s the world’s largest rodent species, and one has gone missing from a Chinese zoo.

An adult female capybara named Doubao is “currently still at large”, read a notice shared by zoo officials from Zhuyuwan Park on the Sina Weibo microblogging site on Sunday (May 11).

The zoo’s online plea has attracted both amusement and concern from Chinese netizens on the site, with a thread about the capybara’s escape, featuring shared links and comments, garnering more than 3.7 million views.

“Doubao was suspected to have escaped with her family in the early hours of Apr 3,” the zoo said, adding that her brothers Bazong and Duoduo have since been “apprehended according to the law”.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Investigations show that the suspect (Doubao) is unarmed and not aggressive. We appeal to citizens and tourists not to worry,” the zoo said, adding that anyone with information related to the missing capybara would be rewarded with a free park entrance ticket.

Social media users expressed concern for the missing giant rodent, with some also questioning the zoo’s efforts and “stingy” reward for finding Doubao.