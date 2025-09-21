China citizen journalist reportedly sentenced to jail in new case

SHANGHAI: A Chinese citizen journalist who served a prison term over her coverage of the initial COVID-19 response has been sentenced to four more years in jail, a rights group and activists said.



In the new case, Zhang Zhan was detained in August 2024 on allegations of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", a charge routinely used by authorities to suppress dissent.



Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the 42-year-old was arrested "following her reporting on human rights abuses by the Chinese regime".



Zhang was sentenced to four years in jail on Friday (Sep 19), according to RSF and a post on X by UK-based activist Jane Wang citing "reliable sources".



In the previous case, Zhang was detained in May 2020 after travelling to the central city of Wuhan, where she recorded smartphone videos that reported on the chaos at the pandemic's epicentre and questioned officials' handling of the situation.



She served four years behind bars in the 2020 case.



Zhang's latest trial reportedly took place on Friday at a court in Shanghai, RSF and other groups said previously.