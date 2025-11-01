China launches Shenzhou-21 mission to Tiangong space station

JIUQUAN, China: A crew of three Chinese astronauts, including the country's youngest, docked early Saturday (Nov 1) at the Tiangong space station, accompanied by four lab mice.

The Shenzhou-21 spaceship docked at 3.22am (7.22pm GMT Friday), China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

That was about three-and-a-half hours after the spaceship departed from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, powered aloft by a Long March-2F rocket.

The Tiangong space station – crewed by teams of three astronauts that are exchanged every six months – is the crown jewel of China's space programme, into which billions of dollars have been poured in a bid to catch up with the United States and Russia.

China has bold plans to send a crewed mission to the Moon by the end of the decade and eventually to build a base on the lunar surface.