BEIJING: China has sentenced an official in its central apparatus to death for leaking state secrets to a foreign country, according to an anonymised report published on Monday (Nov 23) by a state-affiliated social media account.

Baomiguan, an account overseen by China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection, said an administrative official identified only by his surname Ma was recruited by a foreign spy agency while serving abroad.

After returning to China, Ma allegedly sent out more than 100 intelligence reports at his handler's direction, including 35 items later deemed state secrets, during a "long-running" operation, receiving more than 1 million yuan (US$150,000), the post said.

The case, widely shared by state media, was briefly the top-trending topic on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday morning.

The state secrecy regulator and the Ministry of State Security (MSS) - China's main intelligence-gathering and counter-espionage agency - have increasingly turned to social media in recent years to warn officials not to become informants or spies.

A prominent account run by the otherwise opaque MSS regularly publishes similar anonymised accounts of officials accused of spying for foreign countries.