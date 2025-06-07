US$70 a photo, no problem: Vintage vibes of peel-apart film charm Chinese youths

BEIJING: It’s a delicate and manual process, with no second take. No guarantees on quality as well - in fact, unpredictability is a signature trait.

Also, it costs a pretty penny - upwards of several hundred yuan per shot.

A long-discontinued type of instant film currently seen as the preserve of photography enthusiasts, peel-apart film has been staging a modern comeback in China, driven by celebrity recommendations alongside a broader youthful embrace of nostalgia.

Photo businesses have also sought to cash in on the youth-centred hype, marketing the scarcity of peel-apart film and offering their services for a premium. Some are also offering bells and whistles, such as hair styling and make-up, to sweeten the deal.