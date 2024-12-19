China calls Pentagon report on Chinese military corruption 'irresponsible'

WASHINGTON: China's foreign ministry urged the United States to stop issuing "irresponsible reports" after the Pentagon said that corruption in the Chinese military might have disrupted the country's military modernisation goals.
The report ignores facts and is full of prejudice, Lin Jian, a ministry spokesperson, said in a Thursday (Dec 19) press conference.
Corruption in China's military may have disrupted its progress towards its 2027 military modernisation goals, the Pentagon said in its annual report on Beijing's military that was released on Wednesday.
Since last year, China's military has undergone a sweeping anti-corruption purge and last month the defence ministry said a top-ranking military official had been suspended and was under investigation for "serious violations of discipline".
The wide-ranging Pentagon report said that between July and December 2023, at least 15 high-ranking Chinese military officers and defence industry executives were removed from their posts.
"In 2023, the PLA experienced a new wave of corruption-related investigations and removals of senior leaders which may have disrupted its progress toward stated 2027 modernisation goals," the report said, using an acronym for the People's Liberation Army (PLA).
US officials, including the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, have said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered his military to be ready to conduct an invasion of Taiwan by 2027.
China's official 2027 modernisation goals include accelerating the integration of intelligence, mechanisation and other tools while boosting the speed of modernisation in military theories, personnel, weapons and equipment, the Pentagon said.
In a briefing with reporters, a senior US defence official said that corruption was already having an impact on China's military because replacing senior officials can be disruptive and looking to uncover corruption itself can slow down military projects, including in the defence industry.
"Once they uncover corruption in one place or involving one senior official, there's sort of a bit of a spiralling effect (which) inevitably seems to draw in additional officials," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
The report pointed to several removals from China's military rocket force, known as the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), an elite arm of the PLA that oversees its most advanced conventional and nuclear missiles.
"The impact on PRC (People's Republic of China) leaders’ confidence in the PLA after discovering corruption on this scale is probably elevated by the PLARF's uniquely important nuclear mission," it added.
The fate of Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun is unclear, with some US officials recently suggesting he was being investigated for corruption. China has said that reports about Dong being investigated are "shadow-chasing".
Dong would be the third consecutive serving or former Chinese defence minister to be investigated for alleged corruption.
"The PLA made uneven progress toward its 2027 capability milestone for modernisation, which, if realized, could make the PLA a more credible military tool for the CCP’s Taiwan unification efforts," a document accompanying the Pentagon report said, using an acronym for the Chinese Communist Party.
A poll by Taiwan's top military think tank published in October said that most Taiwanese believe China is unlikely to invade in the coming five years but do see Beijing as a serious threat to the democratic island.
Over the past five years or so, China's military has significantly ramped up its activities around Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.