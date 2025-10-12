China, Philippines trade blame over boat collision in disputed sea

The Philippines said a Chinese ship deliberately rammed one of its government vessels in the disputed South China Sea on Sunday (Oct 12), although Beijing blamed Manila for the incident.

Confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels occur frequently in the contested waterway, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The Philippines said a Chinese coast guard ship "fired its water cannon" at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a vessel belonging to Manila's fisheries bureau, at 9.15am on Sunday.

"Just three minutes later ... the same (Chinese) vessel deliberately rammed the stern" of the Philippine boat, "causing minor structural damage but no injuries to the crew", the Philippine coast guard said in a statement.

It said the incident took place near Thitu Island, part of the Spratly Islands, where Beijing has sought to assert its sovereignty claims for years.

The Philippine National Maritime Council, a body in charge of strengthening maritime governance, condemned the incident and vowed to pursue "appropriate diplomatic action to convey its strong objections to the aggressive and illegal actions of China".

Angelica Escalona, a spokeswoman for the foreign affairs department in Manila, also told reporters that a diplomatic protest would be filed over the incident.

Earlier, China's coast guard said the incident occurred after a Philippine vessel entered waters near Sandy Cay, "ignored repeated stern warnings from the Chinese side, and dangerously approached" the Chinese ship.

"Full responsibility lies with the Philippine side," spokesman Liu Dejun said in an online statement.