China sanctions retired Japan general over Taiwan 'collusion'

BEIJING: China sanctioned the Japanese military's former top officer on Monday (Dec 15) for "colluding with 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces", Beijing's foreign ministry said, as a weeks-long row with Tokyo simmers.

Shigeru Iwasaki, who was chief of staff of the Japanese Self Defense Forces Joint Staff from 2012 to 2014, was named as an advisor to Taiwan's government in March, according to Taiwanese media.

The sanctions come as China and Japan are enmeshed in a row over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's suggestion in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on the self-ruled democratic island.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.