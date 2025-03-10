China to launch AI courses for primary, secondary school students
The move, which will see schools providing at least eight hours of AI classes a year, furthers China’s AI ambitions.
SINGAPORE: Schools in Beijing will introduce AI courses and teaching methods into the primary and secondary school curriculum starting September, to nurture young talent and boost growth in the advancing sector.
In a statement shared on its official website on Friday (Mar 7), Chinese education authorities said schools would “explore and build” AI courses while incorporating AI into “after-school services, club activities, research” and other educational systems in the coming fall semester.
They will also aim to work with “leading enterprises, universities, new research institutions, and industry associations” to develop joint AI courses.
AI tools will be used to “explore new scenarios of future classrooms”, which would see AI being incorporated into teaching methods - using AI learning research and teaching assistants for personalised learning.
Schools must provide at least eight hours of AI education a year, officials said, and can run courses independently or integrate them into current curriculum like IT and science classes.
With the rise of Chinese AI apps and firms, China is rapidly advancing on its AI ambitions amid the global tech war.
At the annual meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) which kicked off on Mar 5, Chinese government authorities pledged to boost support for AI technology and investment, in a bid to foster more breakthroughs and become self-reliant.
EXPAND AI EDUCATION
In its move to roll out AI courses for students, the work plan laid out how AI would be gradually introduced at different education levels - from primary to secondary schools.
More than 500 Chinese universities have already rolled out AI courses and majors since 2018. Several top schools like Peking University and Renmin University recently announced plans to develop talent and expand enrollment in AI-related fields and relevant sectors like IT, engineering and clinical science.
At the primary school level, courses will mainly focus on “enlightening students’ AI thinking”.
As students advance to the secondary school level, practical courses will be introduced, focusing on strengthening AI application capabilities and innovation methods.
AI ethics courses will also be introduced to guide students on using generative AI tools “scientifically, reasonably, steadily and prudently”.
At the same time, the work plan also focused on selecting teachers with an interest and foundation in STEM disciplines including IT, science and mathematics to promote AI education in the city.
But the increasing threat of deepfakes and growing use of AI tools has sparked debate over usage by children.
Chinese lawmakers have warned of the need for greater regulation to ensure that technology and tools are not abused.
In comments carried by Chinese state media outlets, Zhang Yi, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, warned of problems arising from the rapid development of AI, including “discriminatory algorithms, privacy violations and weak data security.”
Uncertainty and risks around AI tools and technology will be a constant challenge for governance, he said.