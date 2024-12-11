Blast rocks residential building in southern China

BEIJING: A blast rocked a residential high-rise building in an affluent area of the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday (Dec 11), state media reported.

Shenzhen fire brigade said it dispatched 16 fire trucks and 80 rescue personnel after receiving a report of the "emergency" at the compound at 2.46pm local time (0646 GMT).

A video posted by broadcaster Phoenix TV showed flames engulfing part of the building's exterior, with dense smoke billowing into the air.

Workers in nearby 66-storey skyscraper China Resources Tower, which belongs to a state-owned conglomerate, said they felt tremors after the blast, with some companies in the building evacuating staff, local media reported.

Preliminary investigations found that the blast was caused by a gas explosion, Chinese state media reported. At least one person fell off the building after the explosion, reports stated.

The blast occurred in a high-end condo in an affluent area where the headquarters of major companies including Tencent are located.

Further details of the situation were being verified, state broadcaster CCTV said.