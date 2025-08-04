'CT scans' to detect sinkholes? A Singaporean firm in China seeks to bring this technology home

SHENZHEN: Moving slowly along a quiet stretch of road, a sophisticated radar unit mounted on the back of a van is lowered close to the ground.

Its aim: to scan for and detect anomalies and underground risks before they become sinkholes.

A live feed streams from inside the vehicle.

It looks like a CT scan but instead of body parts, it reveals layers of soil, buried pipes and even cavities usually invisible to the naked eye.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“It’s like a health checkup but for infrastructure,” said Zhi Haiyan, an engineer and founder of DECOD Science & Technology, a Singapore company now piloting the system in Shenzhen.

As sinkholes swallow roads from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, and cities across China, such emerging technology is at the forefront of the race to detect them before disaster strikes.

GLOBAL HOMECOMING

Founded in Singapore in 2003 with support from the Economic Development Board (EDB), DECOD has become widely recognised in China as a pioneer in ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology.