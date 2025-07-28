CNA Explains: What could have caused the Tanjong Katong sinkhole?

SINGAPORE: A road closure as well as a stop-work order at a PUB worksite are in place after a large sinkhole opened up along Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday (Jul 26) evening.

A car fell into the sinkhole, and the female driver was rescued by workers and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital. The sinkhole also caused temporary water supply disruptions to residents nearby on Saturday.

The incident has sparked safety concerns among residents nearby.

In response, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Monday its engineers have been conducting round-the-clock site monitoring to ensure that surrounding buildings, roads and infrastructure remain structurally safe.

The authority also said it is commencing an independent investigation, now that the ground situation has been stabilised. But this could “take several months” given the complexity of the incident.

What’s the latest from authorities?

The site where the sinkhole appeared is adjacent to an active PUB worksite involving the construction of a 16m-deep shaft to connect three existing sewer lines.

A concrete component in the shaft “failed” at around 5.50pm on Saturday, according to the national water agency. Around the same time, a sinkhole formed on the adjacent road.

PUB said it was still not clear what contributed to the breakdown of the component, known as a caisson ring.

As a precautionary measure, PUB said it will call for a time-out to review and ensure the safety of similar sewer construction works across Singapore.