How quick-thinking workers helped rescue driver of car that fell into Tanjong Katong sinkhole
The site foreman said his workers initially wanted to go into the sinkhole to help the woman, but he advised them against it.
SINGAPORE: Quick-thinking workers who were near the sinkhole that emerged in Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday (Jul 26) used a rope to pull the driver of the car to safety.
Mr Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, the site’s foreman, was working at a nearby site when he heard a loud sound.
“I went to see (what happened) ... I see one car, one madam also inside,” he told reporters on the site of the sinkhole on Sunday.
The woman had exited the car and was dry, he said. CNA understands that the sinkhole was not filled with water at that point.
Some workers had wanted to go into the sinkhole to pull the woman up, but Mr Subbiah advised against it.
“I said to my workers, you go down you also cannot climb up,” said the 46-year-old.
Three workers then threw a nylon rope into the sinkhole to pull the woman up to safety. They asked her if anyone else was in the car, and she said no.
Mr Subbiah then lent her a phone so she could call her daughter.
Mr Subbiah, who has worked in Singapore for 22 years and is from India, said the whole ordeal lasted around five minutes. He is from Ohin Construction.
The woman was taken to hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
In an update on Sunday, national water agency PUB said the woman is able to walk and is undergoing further check-ups.
SCDF said in an update on Facebook that the woman was rescued by workers at the site before their arrival.
"We will be reaching out to the workers to commend them for their bravery and prompt action in saving a life," it added.
A sinkhole opened up at Tanjong Katong Road South at about 5pm on Saturday.
The sinkhole occurred next to a PUB worksite, near the junction of Tanjong Katong Road South and Mountbatten Road.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said early Sunday morning that the road will be closed until further notice and that it is working with PUB and the Building and Construction Authority to monitor the repairs.
It added that preliminary checks by BCA indicate that surrounding buildings are not affected and PUB has also isolated the affected water mains.