Car lifted out from Tanjong Katong sinkhole
The driver whose car fell into the sinkhole is able to walk and she is undergoing further check-ups, said PUB.
SINGAPORE: A car that fell into a sinkhole along Tanjong Katong Road South was lifted out on Sunday (Jul 27) afternoon.
A crane was used to lift the blue car out of the hole before it was lowered back onto the road. Its windscreen was smashed, with the roof dented in.
Workers then used a light blue sheet to cover the car.
Member of Parliament Goh Pei Ming said earlier on Sunday that the ground at the sinkhole was stable and that authorities were working to remove the water before extricating the car.
In an update on Facebook, PUB said that the driver was able to walk and was undergoing further check-ups. The agency said it was in touch with her to provide “the necessary support”.
It also acknowledged the quick actions by the workers who pulled the woman out of the sinkhole. It had earlier attributed her rescue to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
The sinkhole appeared along Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday, causing a vehicle to fall in.
The female driver was rescued by workers and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.
Tanjong Katong Road South between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP) will be closed until further notice for repairs, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday morning.
Bus services 36 and 48 have been diverted.
Mr Goh, who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs, said earlier that once water levels had gone down, the authorities would assess whether it was safe to remove the vehicle.
“They understand and they also want to make sure that they are able to repair the road quickly and to restore normalcy to this area,” he said, especially for residents who need to commute to work on Monday.
WATER SUPPLY
In a Facebook post on Sunday, MP Gho Sze Kee updated that water pressure and supply to residents in nearby affected areas were fully restored at 2.30am.
Some residents had experienced disruptions to their water supply following the sinkhole.
Tanjong Katong Road South lies at the boundary between Mountbatten Single Member Constituency, where Ms Gho is the MP, and Mr Goh’s ward in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.
Ms Gho said: “As of now, with the works still going on round the clock, we do not as yet have clarity on the timeline to fully return to normalcy.”
PUB said in a second statement on Sunday morning that the water supply was disrupted for more than four hours after the incident.
The agency received feedback from about 18 households in the area.
Water wagons were deployed and water bags were distributed to affected residents.