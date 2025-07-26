Tanjong Katong residents voice safety concerns over sinkhole; MPs say ensuring area's stability takes priority

This work site is located near the location of the sinkhole that appeared on Saturday afternoon.

The residents said they called the police but were unsure when the water stopped gushing.

Another One Amber resident also witnessed a similar incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At around 1am, Ms Mathilda Lam, 27, who works in healthcare, saw what looked like a “huge fountain” near the junction where the sinkhole opened. It is unclear if this is the same burst pipe incident seen by the family living in the private home.

“It was at least a storey high, and there were some people around there trying to fix it,” she said.

Some residents told CNA they were concerned about the safety of the area following this incident.

A Tanjong Katong resident, who declined to be named, said she frequently drives along the road where the sinkhole opened.

“I’m worried, because one section caved in, how safe is the rest of the road?” she asked.

Mrs Aishwarya Sheoran, who lives in One Amber, said she was worried because the sinkhole is quite large and is also relatively close to her block.

“I think they should come out and assure us … don't worry, nothing is going to happen,” she said, adding that she has not heard a response from the condominium management.

Her husband, Mr Naveen Sheoran, said he is confident that the building’s foundation is strong.

“I'm not too concerned, because I'm pretty sure the foundation is very solid and this is a street further away,” he said. But he added that it would be helpful if the building management gives residents some kind of assurance.

A One Amber security guard told CNA that several residents had also asked the condo security about safety issues related to the sinkhole and added that no cracks have been observed in buildings so far.

Some residents in the condominium also appeared unconcerned about the developments and were seen playing tennis and barbecuing food in the evening, while the authorities continued their work on the affected area.