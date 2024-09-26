Safety measures in place, but expert sees greater risk of sinkholes with climate change

SINGAPORE: It happened in Malaysia, but the question also arose in Singapore: Are we at risk from sinkholes?

And almost three weeks after a tourist in Kuala Lumpur fell eight metres as the earth opened under her, Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority outlined the measures in place to manage this risk during construction work.

These include builders and engineers monitoring the ground for surface subsidence, it said in a letter to The Straits Times, noting that sinkholes may be caused by tunnelling or excavation work.

Additionally, David Ng, chairman of the Institution of Engineers Singapore’s civil and structural engineering technical committee, told CNA’s Talking Point that construction companies must ensure that retaining walls are built deep enough to block groundwater flow, which could wash soil into the excavation and create voids.