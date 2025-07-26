Road partially caves in along Tanjong Katong Road South; one person taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A stretch of road along Tanjong Katong Road South collapsed on Saturday (Jul 26), causing a vehicle to plunge into the water-filled hole.

PUB said that the sinkhole occurred adjacent to its existing worksite, near the junction of Tanjong Katong Road South and Mountbatten Road at about 5pm.

"One vehicle fell into the sinkhole. The Singapore Civil Defence Force rescued the female driver, and conveyed her conscious to Raffles Hospital," said PUB.

"Both directions of the affected road have been closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. Two water mains were damaged in the incident. PUB is isolating the affected water mains."

Photos and videos circulating on social media show a vehicle almost fully submerged in water where the road caved in. There appears to be construction work going on in the area.

Footage also showed the area cordoned off with cones, with heavy traffic forming on one side of the road.