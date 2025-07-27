Tanjong Katong Road South closed until further notice after sinkhole appears

SINGAPORE: Tanjong Katong Road South between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP) will be closed until further notice for repairs, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sunday (Jul 26), after a sinkhole opened up the day before.

LTA said in a Facebook post that it is working with national water agency PUB and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to monitor the repair works and ensure the overall safety of the area.