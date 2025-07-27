Tanjong Katong Road South closed until further notice after sinkhole appears
Westbound bus services 36 and 48 will skip five bus stops, while the eastbound services will skip one.
SINGAPORE: Tanjong Katong Road South between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP) will be closed until further notice for repairs, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sunday (Jul 26), after a sinkhole opened up the day before.
LTA said in a Facebook post that it is working with national water agency PUB and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to monitor the repair works and ensure the overall safety of the area.
Bus services 36 and 48 will be diverted.
Both services in the eastbound and westbound directions will skip the bus stops on the closed road.
Westbound services will also skip the following bus stops: outside One Amber condominium, Amber Garden, Parkway Parade and Blocks 72 and 74 Marine Parade Road.
"Motorists and commuters are advised to plan ahead for their journeys and anticipate possible delays. Thank you for your understanding," said LTA.
It added that preliminary checks by BCA indicate that surrounding buildings are not affected and PUB has also isolated the affected water mains.
A stretch of road along Tanjong Katong Road South collapsed on Saturday, causing a car to plunge into the hole.
The sinkhole occurred next to a PUB worksite, near the junction of Tanjong Katong Road South and Mountbatten Road at about 5pm.
The car driver was rescued from the sinkhole and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.