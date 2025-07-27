Tanjong Katong sinkhole: PUB to call for safety time-out to review sewer works similar to incident site

SINGAPORE: The site where a sinkhole appeared in Tanjong Katong on Saturday (Jul 26) is adjacent to an active PUB worksite involving the construction of a 16m-deep shaft connecting three existing sewer lines, the national water agency said on Sunday.

It added that the shaft has been backfilled to stabilise the surrounding ground, and as a precautionary measure, PUB will call for a time-out to review and ensure the safety of similar sewer construction works across Singapore.

Giving an update on Saturday's incident late on Sunday, PUB said that the sinkhole has been filled with liquefied stabilised soil to further stabilise the area, after which road reinstatement works will commence.