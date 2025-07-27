Tanjong Katong sinkhole: PUB to call for safety time-out to review sewer works similar to incident site
The works at the sinkhole site involved a 16m-deep shaft connecting three existing sewer lines. The shaft has been backfilled to stabilise the surrounding ground, says PUB.
SINGAPORE: The site where a sinkhole appeared in Tanjong Katong on Saturday (Jul 26) is adjacent to an active PUB worksite involving the construction of a 16m-deep shaft connecting three existing sewer lines, the national water agency said on Sunday.
It added that the shaft has been backfilled to stabilise the surrounding ground, and as a precautionary measure, PUB will call for a time-out to review and ensure the safety of similar sewer construction works across Singapore.
Giving an update on Saturday's incident late on Sunday, PUB said that the sinkhole has been filled with liquefied stabilised soil to further stabilise the area, after which road reinstatement works will commence.
PUB also provided a sequence of the events on Saturday. It said that at around 5.50pm, a caisson ring in the shaft under construction at the PUB worksite "was observed to have failed".
A caisson, from the French word for "box", is a watertight retaining structure that allows water to be pumped out, keeping the work area dry.
"It is still not clear what contributed to this failure," PUB said.
At around the same time, a sinkhole formed on the adjacent Tanjong Katong Road South, causing a vehicle to fall in.
The female driver was rescued by workers and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.
Tanjong Katong Road South between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP) will be closed until further notice for repairs, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday.
Bus services 36 and 48 have been diverted.
The sinkhole is about 2m to 3m deep and as wide as two lanes of the road. PUB began pumping water out of it from 9:45am, and this was completed by 1:20pm.
The vehicle that had fallen into the sinkhole was retrieved at 2pm.
Sequence of events
- At around 5:50pm, a caisson ring in the shaft under construction at the PUB worksite appears to have failed. At around the same time, a sinkhole forms on the adjacent road.
- A vehicle travelling along the road at that point falls into the sinkhole. The driver manages to exit the vehicle on her own.
- With assistance from migrant workers on site, she is brought to safety within five minutes of the incident. She is later taken to hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for medical attention.
- At around 6pm, a disruption to the water supply in the vicinity affects 18 households. Preliminary findings suggest that the water mains may have been damaged as a result of ground movement associated with the sinkhole.
- The affected pipes are isolated, and water supply is fully restored by 2:30am on Sunday.
- The damage to the water pipes had contributed to the filling of water in the sinkhole. This ceased once the mains were shut off.
- PUB begins pumping out water at 9.45am. This is completed by 1.20pm.
- The fallen car is retrieved at 2pm.
PUB said it is working closely with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) closely to oversee the repair efforts and to investigate what contributed to the incident.
It added that it is still analysing the results of a ground-penetrating radar scan that was carried out to assess the surrounding area.
"Engineers from BCA have checked and affirmed that nearby structures, including One Amber condominium and the landed homes across the road, are not affected by the incident," said PUB.
Motorists and commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance and expect possible delays during the weekday peak periods.