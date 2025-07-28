Condo near Tanjong Katong sinkhole to hire independent engineers to assess safety

SINGAPORE: A condominium next to the sinkhole in Tanjong Katong will appoint independent engineers to assess its grounds, as authorities complete backfilling and begin further checks in the area.

"We understand residents' concern as the sinkhole location is a stone's throw away from our estate," said a message from One Amber condominium's management office sent to residents in the early hours of Monday (Jul 28).

"Please be informed that the management of One Amber will be seeking independent professional advice from civil and structure engineers on the common areas, in particular those that are in close proximity to the sinkhole area," said the message, which was seen by CNA.

The management added that it would share official updates from the authorities with residents as soon as possible.

A sinkhole appeared along Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday evening, and social media footage showed a car falling in. The female driver was rescued by workers and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.

The affected stretch of road has been closed until further notice for repairs.

A retired couple who live in One Amber said that residents may have to pay for the independent engineer's assessment.

"It will cost us money, but I think it is better to be assured," said the resident who wanted to be known as Mrs Phua. She and her husband, Mr Philip Phua, were returning from Parkway Parade.

"I hope the government (makes sure the situation) is stable because we notice that for months, they keep digging and digging. They cover, they dig, they cover, they dig," she said.

Mrs Phua said she is worried that the soil has been disturbed by the frequent works in the area.

"It's our retirement home you know, we're scared."

On Monday, MP Goh Pei Ming (PAP-Marine Parade-Braddell Heights) told CNA that further checks in the area include a radar scan that will detect cavities, followed by a probing system that will go 20m into the ground to ensure there are no undetected cavities.

"20m is actually (quite deep), so that, they will do at a few spots, and that will probably take a bit of time," he said. "Once that is all completed, they will do analysis of all the results before giving an all clear on the road to be repaved, and thereafter plans for reopening."

In a Facebook post, Mr Goh said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will ensure there are no air pockets in the soil before repaving.

"I understand residents are keen to know when the road can be reopened. I think it is best we give the agencies the time to be doubly sure the road is safe before we reopen," he wrote.