BCA to start independent investigations into Tanjong Katong sinkhole incident

SINGAPORE: The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Monday (Jul 28) it is starting an independent investigation into the Tanjong Katong sinkhole incident, now that the ground situation has been stabilised.

“The investigation will examine the circumstances leading to the formation of the sinkhole, identify the root causes, and take the necessary actions against any non-compliance under the Building Control Act and Regulations,” BCA said in a media statement.

The agency said investigations could take several months, given the complexity of the incident.

“It will include detailed geotechnical analysis and other validation tests by BCA and its appointed consultants,” BCA added.

The sinkhole appeared along Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday evening, causing a car to fall in. The female driver was rescued by workers and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.