PUB moves to test ground stability at Tanjong Katong sinkhole after filling cavity

SINGAPORE: PUB has moved on to testing the stability of the ground after the sinkhole on Tanjong Katong Road South was filled on Monday (Jul 28).

The sinkhole was filled with liquefied stabilised soil, which is a mixture of soil, water and cement commonly used to fill underground voids, the national water agency said in an update.

When poured into the sinkhole, liquefied stabilised soil flows into and fills the cavity, forming a "competent soil-like material" in hours, said Mr Herman Ching, a PUB water reclamation department director.

This material does not require any mechanical compaction, reducing the time required for works, PUB added.

The agency said it was conducting "rigorous tests and scans to detect underground cavities and verify ground stability" before continuing with repair works.

It provided details on the three methods it is using to carry out these checks.

First, it is scanning the area with ground-penetrating radar, which uses radio waves to assess subsurface layers for voids and other anomalies.

It is also carrying out ground probing, which involves drilling a metal rod into the ground to a depth of 20m, to test the condition of the ground and detect if there are any voids.

On Monday night, members of the media were able to observe the ground probing in a visit to the worksite facilited by PUB.