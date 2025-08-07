China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon

China conducted its first test on Wednesday (Aug 6) of a lunar lander that it hopes will put the first Chinese on the moon before 2030, the country's manned space programme said.

The lander's ascent and descent systems underwent comprehensive verification at a site in Hebei province that was designed to simulate the moon's surface. The test surface had special coating to mimic lunar soil reflectivity, as well as being covered with rocks and craters.

"The test involved multiple operational conditions, a lengthy testing period, and high technical complexity, making it a critical milestone in the development of China's manned lunar exploration programme," China Manned Space (CMS) said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

The lunar lander, known as Lanyue, which means "embrace the moon" in Mandarin, will be used to transport astronauts between the lunar orbit and the moon's surface, as well as serving as a living space, power source, and data centre after they land on the moon, CMS added.

China has kept details closely guarded about its programme to achieve a manned landing on the moon, but the disclosure about the test comes at a time when the United States is looking to stave off the rapid advances of China's space programme.