China and Vietnam cause most damage to South China Sea’s corals: Report

Over 7,000 acres (28.3 sq km) of coral reefs equivalent to almost 4,000 football fields have been destroyed by five South China Sea claimants based on an analysis of satellite images, according to a report published by a US think tank.

The report by the Centre for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) released last month, listed China and Vietnam among the worst offenders whose dredging and landfill activities had caused “irreparable and long-term changes to the overall structure and health of the reef”.

Of the claimants, China was responsible for about 65 per cent of the reef damage followed by Vietnam at 33 per cent, according to the CSIS.

Marine conservationists say China’s land reclamation efforts in the South China Sea involving dredging and building artificial islands atop coral reefs have caused significant ecological damage.

As such, they argue that multilateral environmental agreements are key to holding China and other countries responsible for protecting the marine environment.

A separate CSIS report published in late 2023 said coral reefs were “one of the most vital ecosystems in the South China Sea”, with the waterway accounting for a sizeable proportion of such species found around the world.