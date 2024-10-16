China turns sour on popular ‘wax bottle candy’ as food safety concerns bite
At least six Chinese provinces have begun conducting spot checks on businesses and confiscating suspect products.
BEIJING: China is cracking down on “wax bottle candy”, a popular snack among children that is also sold abroad, over food safety concerns.
Known for their chewy texture and colourful appearance, the candies – known colloquially as “la ping tang” – are made from beeswax and contain syrup. They’ve seen a recent surge in popularity, driven by influencers showcasing the snack.
But a lack of proper labels such as production dates, quality certificates and manufacturer details has been ringing alarm bells among food safety authorities.
At least six Chinese provinces, including Gansu, Hubei and Sichuan, are cracking down on the popular treat, according to local news outlets, conducting spot checks on businesses and confiscating non-compliant products. Reports did not indicate when such measures began.
In Yuzhong county in Gansu province, officials inspected 68 businesses around schools over the weekend. More than half were ordered to remove the candies from their shelves and close to 100 boxes of the treats were confiscated, local news site China Daily reported.
Other cities have issued health warnings to consumers, stating that while the beeswax used in making the candies is not toxic, some manufacturers have been found to use inferior or industrial wax which poses potential health risks.
The sweet treats are meant to be chewed to release and savour the syrup within, rather than swallowed whole.
The Chinese-made snacks have also been raising eyebrows in other places.
Food regulators in Taiwan launched an investigation in mid-September over safety concerns. The island’s health ministry issued a warning last week, stating that products remain illegal because import approvals have not been granted.
Thai authorities took similar action last December, warning people against buying and consuming the wax candies and instructing online shopping platforms to stop sales.
Checks by CNA found listings on e-commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee, which were still offering delivery to Singapore. Prices averaged around S$3 (US$2.30) for 30 pieces.
Food safety is a recurring issue across China despite the government’s attempts to stamp it out.
Last month, Chinese authorities began investigating the local production of goji berries following a state news report which revealed harmful chemicals were being used by local merchants to retain the crop’s bright red colour.
In July, a scandal erupted after news reports revealed that tanker trucks were used to transport cooking oil and chemicals, without being cleaned between loads, in order to save money.