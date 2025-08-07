5 dead, 24 injured in suspension bridge mishap at China’s popular Xinjiang tourist site

ZHAOSU, Xinjiang: Five people have been killed and more than 20 others injured in a suspension bridge mishap at a scenic spot in China’s far-western Xinjiang region after a cable reportedly snapped.

The accident happened on Wednesday (Aug 6) at Xiata Scenic Area in Zhaosu county, part of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture. The site is a popular tourist and hiking destination, known for its natural scenery.

At about 6pm, a bridge suspension cable abruptly gave way, causing the deck to tilt sharply and sending 29 people off the side, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Twenty-four people were injured, two seriously, and all were taken to hospital for treatment.

Footage circulating on Chinese short-video platform Douyin showed the bridge tilted to one side in the aftermath. In one clip, stranded tourists could be seen clinging to the remaining suspended side of the bridge, attempting to cross to safety.