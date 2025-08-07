5 dead, 24 injured in suspension bridge mishap at China’s popular Xinjiang tourist site
ZHAOSU, Xinjiang: Five people have been killed and more than 20 others injured in a suspension bridge mishap at a scenic spot in China’s far-western Xinjiang region after a cable reportedly snapped.
The accident happened on Wednesday (Aug 6) at Xiata Scenic Area in Zhaosu county, part of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture. The site is a popular tourist and hiking destination, known for its natural scenery.
At about 6pm, a bridge suspension cable abruptly gave way, causing the deck to tilt sharply and sending 29 people off the side, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Twenty-four people were injured, two seriously, and all were taken to hospital for treatment.
Footage circulating on Chinese short-video platform Douyin showed the bridge tilted to one side in the aftermath. In one clip, stranded tourists could be seen clinging to the remaining suspended side of the bridge, attempting to cross to safety.
A tour guide based in Xinjiang shared on Douyin that he had been leading a group there at the time of the accident.
"Fortunately, there was a soldier from the navy in our tour group, who immediately went to help the injured," said the tour guide, Yun Shang. He said his group also assisted in rescue efforts and expressed hope for the injured to recover soon.
"We also urge all tourists to pay attention to personal safety while travelling and abide by the rules,” Yun added.
Domestic news outlet Jiemian News identified the bridge as Jiangjun Bridge, reporting that it was involved in a similar incident in 2024, when a suspension cable snapped and caused the deck to tilt. No one was hurt in the incident.
Local officials have temporarily closed Xiata Scenic Area pending safety inspections and an investigation into the cause of the accident, with the reopening date to be announced later.