‘Horrifying’: Theme park in southwest China apologises after viral sculptures spark backlash

LIJIANG, Yunnan: A theme park in southwest China has apologised and removed several controversial sculptures after some visitors and netizens complained they were disturbing, sparking debate over where to draw the line between artistic expression and public comfort.

The attraction in Lijiang city in Yunnan province drew backlash after images of its surreal sculptures - including one resembling a human centipede and another of a three-faced girl - went viral on Chinese social media.

It is unclear whether the controversial artworks were part of the original attractions when the park first opened in 2020.

Named “Land of Wilderness”, the theme park was conceived by artist Qiao Xiaodao as a “fairy tale kingdom” for his daughter, according to a description on the park’s WeChat account.

The site aims to “turn scraps and waste metal into treasures using the power of imagination” and to bring Qiao’s “childhood memories and imaginary worlds” into reality.

Photos and videos circulating online show that the park is set in a vast field of overgrown grass, dotted with improvised huts and steampunk-inspired vehicles.

Critics panned the viral artworks as more grotesque than imaginative.