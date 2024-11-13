Outpouring of blood donations in China’s Zhuhai as residents rally to help car ramming victims

SINGAPORE: In an outpouring of support, residents of China’s Zhuhai have banded together to donate blood, supporting the victims of a car ramming that left 35 dead and 43 injured.

The Monday (Nov 11) night incident in the southern Chinese city saw a man driving his car into people exercising around Zhuhai Sports Centre. News of the suspected hit-and-run and the casualty count was not widely reported until nearly 24 hours later.

According to local police, the wounded are not in life-threatening condition.

Long queues formed at hospitals and blood banks in the early hours of Tuesday morning as residents rushed to donate blood, local media reported. Some ride-hailing drivers gave free rides to residents who were donating blood, according to Chinese news site 163.com.

The donation drive has continued into Wednesday. Some donors have documented their experience online.

A male donor remarked that the incident had “happened near his home”. “I’ve lived in Zhuhai for 30 years and this is the first time I’ve witnessed something like this.”