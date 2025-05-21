China's foreign minister meets acting Afghan counterpart

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Beijing on Wednesday (May 21), the official Xinhua news agency said.

Separately, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters at regular press briefing that Wang, Muttaqi and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had an informal meeting in Beijing.

Last month, the Taliban's Muttaqi expressed concern over the deportation of tens of thousands of Afghans from Pakistan in a rare meeting with Dar that marked a possible thaw in relations between their countries.

Pakistan has expelled more than 80,000 Afghan nationals since the end of March as part of a renewed surge in a repatriation drive that began in 2023.