Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

China's foreign minister meets acting Afghan counterpart
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

China's foreign minister meets acting Afghan counterpart

China's foreign minister meets acting Afghan counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference for a ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, in Beijing, China, on May 13, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

21 May 2025 04:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Beijing on Wednesday (May 21), the official Xinhua news agency said.

Separately, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters at regular press briefing that Wang, Muttaqi and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had an informal meeting in Beijing.

Last month, the Taliban's Muttaqi expressed concern over the deportation of tens of thousands of Afghans from Pakistan in a rare meeting with Dar that marked a possible thaw in relations between their countries.

Pakistan has expelled more than 80,000 Afghan nationals since the end of March as part of a renewed surge in a repatriation drive that began in 2023.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

China Afghan
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement