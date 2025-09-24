China's Xi urges efforts to maintain social stability in Xinjiang

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping urged Xinjiang government officials on Wednesday (Sep 24) to spare no effort to maintain social stability in the northwestern region, state media reported, after a prolonged security crackdown largely targeting ethnic Uyghurs.

Xi arrived in Urumqi on Tuesday with a large delegation of senior politicians to attend celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of Xinjiang as an autonomous region, in the first such visit by a Chinese president to the region.

"It is necessary to make every effort to maintain the overall social stability of Xinjiang," Xi told local cadres after listening to a government work report, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Build a solid people's defence line against terrorism ... and guide cadres and people of all ethnic groups to establish a correct view of the country, history, ethnicity, culture and religion."

SANCTIONS HAVE HIT XINJIANG'S ECONOMY

He also urged local officials to "cultivate competitive industrial clusters" and strengthen science and technological innovation to drive economic growth, after several Xinjiang officials and entities were sanctioned by the United States for alleged forced Uyghur labour in the region.

US authorities say Beijing established internment camps to detain Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing has denied any abuses, and says that its so-called "vocational education centres" were shut down in 2019.

The latest tranche of sanctions in January banned imports from 37 Chinese companies, including one of the world's largest textile manufacturers.

Xinjiang officials last week admitted that US sanctions had negatively impacted the local economy, causing unemployment due to firms' reduced ability to export.