Hiker falls to death from China mountain after untying rope to take pictures: Report

A hiker fell to his death while climbing a mountain in Sichuan, China, after reportedly untying his safety rope while trying to take pictures.

The man, surname Hong, died on Sep 25 while climbing Nama Peak in Sichuan.

A video circulating online shows him falling down the face of the mountain.

According to Chinese media outlet Red Star News, the man in his 30s had untied his safety rope to take pictures. While trying to stand up, he tripped over his crampons and fell.

Authorities are investigating.